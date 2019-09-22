Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A vehicle pursuit Sunday evening ended with the discovery of multiple firearms, several arrests and a cop car on fire, Stockton Police Department said.
The department said a traffic stop was attempted on the suspect due to a vehicle violation, but the individual decided to lead officers on a chase.
Police said the driver then crashed into a fire hydrant near Charter Way and Stockton Street.
It was then that the police vehicle caught fire. Stockton PD said it is unknown how the vehicle caught fire, as it did not collide with anything, but the department said the car will be inspected.
After the crash, officers discovered a loaded rifle and three loaded handguns inside the suspect’s car.
Police said they arrested several occupants inside the vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the incident.