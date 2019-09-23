Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 90-acre grass fire in Tuolumne County southwest of the Lake Tulloch Reservoir.
Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed the Tulloch Fire, is holding at 90 acres and has burned into the bluffs.
#TullochFire update
Fire is holding at 90 acres
Good progress is made on the flanks, the head has burned into the bluffs.
— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) September 23, 2019
The agency said the fire is reported as having a moderate rate of spread. It is currently 0% contained.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.