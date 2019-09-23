Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Lake Tulloch, Tuolumne County


TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 90-acre grass fire in Tuolumne County southwest of the Lake Tulloch Reservoir.

Cal Fire said the fire, dubbed the Tulloch Fire, is holding at 90 acres and has burned into the bluffs.

The agency said the fire is reported as having a moderate rate of spread. It is currently 0% contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

