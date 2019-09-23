Comments
CROCKETT (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed after running into a car on Interstate 80 on the Carquinez Bridge – with the crash sending the cyclist over the side and onto the railroad tracks below.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Both the motorcycle and car were headed eastbound, at the southern end of the bridge near the Pomona Street onramp in Crockett.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the motorcyclist ended up being thrown over the side of the bridge due to the crash.
The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
Authorities say the other driver wasn’t hurt.
No information about the motorcyclist killed has been released at this point.