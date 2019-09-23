DAVIS (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI – as well as drug offenses – after police say he crashed his car in Davis.
The incident happened on Friday evening. Davis police say they first got a call about an erratic driver along Russell Boulevard, near California Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.
About 15 minutes later, police got a report about a crash on Chiles Road.
Officers soon found that the suspect had crashed into a parked car. Police say a search of the car revealed a stash of meth, Xanax pills and a digital scale that lead them to suspect the driver of drug trafficking. Cash and a meth pipe were also found by officers.
The man, 31-year-old Dixon resident Oscar Delatorre, was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail.
Delatorre is facing several charges, including DUI and drug possession with intent to sell.