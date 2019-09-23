ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two officers were injured Sunday while detaining a man who was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a man who had left a family member’s vehicle and appeared to be under the influence. Police said the subject, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Garcia of Galt, appeared to be agitated.
READ: Family Confirms Body Of Missing Two-Year-Old Merced Boy Was Found In Tuolumne County
Garcia reportedly was resistant with the officer at the scene and refused to follow commands. The first officer called for backup and eventually detained Garica with the help of the additional officers.
Two of the officers suffered minor injuries in the process of detaining Garcia. They were treated at a local hospital and released.
Garcia was booked on charges of resisting an executive officer, as well as a parole and probation violation.