



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Police are trying to track down the man accused of shooting a woman inside her Marysville home.

Police say the suspect, Jesse Jaramillio, is still on the run and dangerous.

On Sunday morning, police were called to the woman’s home on F Street because of a disturbance. That’s when they found her with a gunshot wound.

Marysville Police aren’t saying anything about the victim right now. But her close friends identify her as Karina Paez Smith. They said she was a kind, strong and hard-working mother who was in the middle of improving her life when she was shot.

“She became a beautiful, loving, strong woman of God,” said Jeff Garcia, who went to the same church in Live Oak as Paez Smith.

Garcia said it was at that church Paez Smith started to turn her life around.

“And no way was life going to give a silver platter for her because of her past, but she turned love into everything,” Garcia said.

Friends are taking the news of her death hard, some said it was far too soon. Garcia said Paez Smith has four children and a grandchild who she loved very much.

“Her kids were in her mind, in her thoughts and in her talk daily,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he loved how his friend would go above and beyond for him, even throwing him a spaghetti dinner which turned into a food fight on his birthday.

“It was probably the most funnest beautiful happiest birthday I’ve ever spent,” Garcia said.

Friends said the suspect has ties to the same church Paez Smith attended.

“I pray for him because I know he’s not the man God created, that’s not the act of God,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the church will make sure Paez Smith’s children are okay.

“It is hard. It’s hard but as a Christian, we believe she’s in a better place. We know she’s in a better place,” Garcia said.