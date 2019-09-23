Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A man and his girlfriend are under arrest on suspicion of stabbing his own twin brother in Modesto.
The incident happened Sunday along the 700 block of Mills Avenue.
Modesto police say a man, 21-year-old Alec Chakos, was stabbed multiple times.
Ashton Chakos and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Holly Lawrence, were later arrested in connection to the assault.
Investigators are still looking for a motive.
Both Ashton Chakos and Lawrence are facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy. They have been booked into Stanislaus County Jail.