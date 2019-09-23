



NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Dan Peterson is like any father. He’s proud of his son Daniel for his love of the outdoors, being able to land a plane at a young age and finding love.

“And [on] Sunday I was told that Daniel had a baby on the way,” Peterson said. “Just a real good kid. He figured life out. He really did.”

His father says Daniel’s passion was truck driving. But that passion ultimately led to his death after a fiery wreck on Highway 50 earlier this month.

HWY 50 fire – Lake valley fire protection district (credit: Lake Valley Fire Protection)

HWY 50 fire 4– Lake valley fire protection district (credit: Lake Valley Fire Protection)

HWY 50 fire 2– Lake valley fire protection district (credit: Lake Valley Fire Protection)

HWY 50 fire 3– Lake valley fire protection district (credit: Lake Valley Fire Protection)

The crash report says Peterson braked and swerved to avoid hitting a car turning in front of him.

His father says that’s what Daniel did, he looked out for others.

“His reaction to swerve to the left I don’t know. That’s Daniel,” Peterson said.

Peterson says his son found out he could haul tanks of fuel to cut down on long trips.

“He wanted to be home every night. So we looked at it and came up with fuel. I regret that,” Peterson said.

When asked how he will remember his son, Peterson says funny, heroic and exceptional.

“I have boys now that drive and I’m scared to death when they get in the car now,” Peterson said. “It’s just so going forward it’s just a lot of love a lot of hugs, love you.”

El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said it couldn’t issue any formal charges against the other driver involved in the crash until it reviews the complete CHP report. After that, the office could decide if charges are warranted in this situation.

Peterson said even though his son is gone, the family will always have a part of him with his unborn child. A memorial for Daniel will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Cities Church in Nevada City.