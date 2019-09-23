EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – PG&E is now saying that the North Bay and most Sierra Foothills customers won’t see public safety power shutoffs on Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Northern California that lasts until Wednesday.
Monday, PG&E announced that they’re now only expecting to shut off power Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties. still expecting to shut off power to Sierra Foothills customers in Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties.
Monday #PSPS event update: The estimated impacted customer count has been reduced from 124k to 21k customers affecting 3 counties (Butte, Nevada, Yuba) in the Sierra Foothills. No PSPS event for El Dorado, Placer, Sutter counties in the Sierra Foothills: https://t.co/oJleGnvcT2 pic.twitter.com/RDTziK94in
— PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 23, 2019
El Dorado, Placer and Sutter counties (along with the North Bay counties of Lake, Napa and Sonoma) now look to be in the clear, officials said.
Only about 21,000 PG&E customers are now expected to be affected by the power outage, down from the original 124,000.
PG&E said safety is top of mind, and the looming power shut off is meant to cut down on the risk of wildfires. Last year, the company’s transmission lines started the Camp Fire – and they don’t want anything like that to happen again.
The power is expected to be turned off in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties starting around 5 p.m. Monday. Elevated fire risk conditions are expected to start around 8 p.m., PG&E officials say, with the peak fire risk predicted to last through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
