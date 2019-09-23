Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for the man suspected of stealing credit cards from a gym locker, then using them to buy an expensive computer at the Roseville Galleria.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. Roseville police say the man went into an unidentified fitness club along the 200 block of Conference Center Drive and was able to get into someone’s locker, stealing some credit cards.
Almost immediately after taking the cards, police say the man was then spotted at the Apple Store at the Galleria. Police say the man bought a computer worth almost $3,000.
A surveillance photo shows the man inside the store.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Roseville police at (916) 746-1059.