ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police say the incident that prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown on Monday was a man shooting and killing himself at a nearby park.
According to the Roseville Police Department, officers got a call a little after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious man with a gun walking towards Kaseberg Park.
The report prompted the nearby Kaseberg Elementary School to go on lockdown.
Officers found the man at a bench inside Kaseberg Park. But, within moments of starting to talk with him, officers say the man shot and killed himself.
No one else was hurt in the incident. No other weapons were fired other than the gun the man was holding, police say, and there is no threat to Kaseberg School.
First responders are still at the scene investigating the incident. People are being asked to avoid the area.