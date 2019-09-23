MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection to a Modesto bar shooting that injured three people in April.
On April 21, officers responded to the Titled Turtle nightclub after shots were fired during a rap show. The officers found 27-year-old Jeremy David Joseph and an adult female with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital where they survived their serious injuries.
A third person was injured in the shooting, but transported himself to the hospital with a less serious gunshot wound, police said.
Investigators learned the shooting happened after an argument between Joseph and another person. The other two gunshot victims are reportedly innocent bystanders.
Last week, Modesto police arrested Joseph in Stockton for assault with a firearm and various other charges.
Police are still working to locate another subject in the case, 32-year-old Marcus Anthony Green. Green is wanted for attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to police, he has ties to Stockton, Sacramento and East Palo Alto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. You can remain anonymous.