STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say four people were arrested after a short police chase in Stockton Sunday evening that ended with a patrol car on fire.
The Stockton Police Department says a traffic stop was attempted on the suspect due to a vehicle violation, but the individual decided to take off.
Officers say the driver then crashed into a fire hydrant near Charter Way and Stockton Street.
It was then that the police vehicle caught fire. Stockton police say it is unknown how the vehicle caught fire, as it did not collide with anything, but the department said the car will be inspected.
After the crash, officers discovered a loaded AK-47-style rifle and three loaded handguns inside the suspect’s car.
Booking photos: Group arrested after Stockton police chase (swipe for more)
Police said they arrested several occupants inside the vehicle. Monday, the four were identified as: 26-year-old Jaime Valadez, 24-year-old John Roach, 24-year-old Noe Valadez and a 16-year-old boy.
No injuries were reported in the incident.