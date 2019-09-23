Comments
LODI (CBS13) – A fire has destroyed part of the bleachers and press box at a historic baseball field in Lodi.
Tony Zupo Field was the site of the fire on Sunday, City of Lodi officials say.
Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, but the bleachers behind home plate and the press box were destroyed by flames. The first and third base bleachers, along with the restrooms and concession stand, escaped mostly unscathed.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation
The City of Lodi’s Parks and Recreation Services department says they are working on their options for rebuilding the bleachers.
Zupo Field was once home to a California League franchise, the Lodi Crushers, from 1966 to 1984.