TRACY (CBS13) — A 46-year-old Tracy man was arrested last Friday for committing arson to forest land.
Cal Fire law enforcement officers, with the help of local agencies, arrested Russell Lee Boyer on multiple counts of arson to forest land. He is being held on $225,000 bail.
Cal Fire said Boyer is suspected of lighting wildland fires in several counties in the East Bay Area.
Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-4684408.
Callers may remain anonymous.