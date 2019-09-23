VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Vacaville man was arrested Saturday after telling police he tried to kill his father.
Vacaville police said 32-year-old Douglas Dietrich came into the police department Saturday night and said he killed his father earlier in the day by strangling him at their home on Walnut Court. Officers said Dietrich appeared to have blood on his clothing when he arrived at the police department.
Dietrich was detained at the police department as officers went to his home and found a 61-year-old non-responsive man. The man was still alive, so paramedics transported him to a hospital where he has remained since Saturday. Vacaville police said the man’s injuries are serious and could be life-threatening.
Dietrich has since been booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and said they determined Dietrich and his father were living together at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854.