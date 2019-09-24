Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a West Sacramento neighborhood late Monday night.
West Sacramento police say officers responded to the area of Bacon Island Street and Grizzly Bay Road around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.
A man who had been shot several times was found at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
No suspect information or a motive for the shooting has been released by police.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact West Sacramento police detectives at (916) 372-3375.