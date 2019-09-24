SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man indicted for the murder of a woman in Maui was taken into custody in Sacramento, police say.
Bernard Brown was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for the murder of Moreira Monsalve – more than five years after she disappeared.
According to reporting from Hawaii News Now, Brown was an ex-boyfriend of Monsalve. The last place she was seen alive was at Brown’s Wailuku home back in January 2014. She was 46 at the time and a mother of three.
Police have considered the now 48-year-old Brown a person of interest since Monsalve’s disappearance.
The Sacramento County Jail’s booking log shows Brown was taken into custody on Friday. His bail has been set at $1,000,000 as he awaits extradition back to Maui.
Monsalve’s body has never been found.