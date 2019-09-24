Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President Donald Trump would like an invitation to the Sacramento Kings preseason games happening on the other side of the world in October.
While speaking at the “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston on Sunday, Pres. Trump teased India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi about attending a game.
“Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister?” Pres. Trump quipped with Modi in the audience. “I may come. Be careful, I may come.”
Two games are slated to take place at the NCSI Dome in Mumbai, India on Oct. 4 and 5. The Kings will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in both.
It will be the first NBA games to take place in India.
Sacramento Kings co-owner Vivek Ranadivé is a native of Mumbai. The NBA has also been working to grow its presence in India.