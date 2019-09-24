SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police were on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue where a felony assault suspect reportedly was refusing to come out of a home Tuesday evening.
Police said the suspect was safely taken into custody around 5:40 p.m.
Officers worked to clear the scene and re-opened the street to residents and traffic shortly.
**UPDATE to incident in 7000 block of 17th Ave. Suspect safely taken into custody. @SacPolice will be clearing shortly and the street will be re-opened. pic.twitter.com/cB0IG1ycm7
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 25, 2019
Police said the man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene working to get the man out. Police believed the suspect is armed, so they evacuated nearby residents during the incident.