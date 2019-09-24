SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to a report released Monday, a former aide of state Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) reportedly made inappropriate sexual comments to two unnamed coworkers last year.
The Workplace Conduct Unit, an independent investigative panel which Mitchell helped launch last year, investigated the complaints against Mitchell’s former aide, Hannah Cho.
The heavily redacted report reveals Cho asked one coworker “if the band-aide on her neck is covering a hickey.”
Cho also reportedly said to a coworker, “I can’t stop staring at your chest.”
The committee found the alleged behavior to be “unacceptable in the Senate workplace.” Cho resigned from her position before the report was released.