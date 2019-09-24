LINCOLN (CBS13) — A Lincoln man was arrested last week for the robbery of marijuana at gunpoint and various weapons charges.
Lincoln police said a Rancho Cordova man arranged to sell marijuana to a person in early August, but when they arrived at the meeting spot, the “buyer” pointed a gun at the seller. The seller drove away but hit a tree, and got out and ran off on foot.
When police arrived at the scene, they said neither party was there, and the marijuana was no longer in the vehicle. As they investigated the robbery, detectives identified Jeremy Pinzon, 30, as the suspect.
More than a month later, on Sept. 16, police were called to an apartment Pinzon was affiliated with after reports of a verbal altercation. There they said they found Pinzon holding a gun which he dropped, but began violently resisting arrest and trying to remove one of the officer’s guns from his holster.
Once he was detained, officers said they found a reportedly stolen loaded handgun in Pinzon’s waistband. He reportedly had a law enforcement badge which detectives are working to figure out how he got it.
Pinzon was arrested for robbery, possession of stolen property and weapons charges.