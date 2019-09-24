



(CBS13) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, amid a growing scandal over the president’s dealings with the leader of Ukraine.

“The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi had long resisted calls from many progressive lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president, but Democrats appear to have reached a breaking point over the administration’s refusal to hand over a whistleblower complaint related to Mr. Trump’s interaction with a foreign leader.

According to CNN, which has tracked support among house members for months, three members of Congress representing the Sacramento area announced their support of of the impeachment process ahead of Pelosi’s announcement.

Rep. Ami Bera of California (D-Sacramento)

“After reading the Mueller Report and witnessing the President’s actions, it has been clear to me that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and went to great lengths to commit obstruction of justice on several occasions,” he said in a news release September 24. “Multiple committees with jurisdiction have been conducting important and necessary oversight, including investigating and holding hearings into obstruction, corruption, and abuse of power by President Trump. I have supported the committees’ actions and will continue to do so, including an impeachment inquiry.”

Rep. John Garamendi of California (D-Fairfield, Davis, Yuba City)

Garamendi told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview on July 23 that he supports an impeachment inquiry.

“That is in preparation so that we know all the information necessary that would be in an impeachment resolution,” Garamendi said, adding, “This is a very important step, moves uss forward, gives us critically important information.”

After Mueller’s testimony, Garamendi told CNN on July 25 that if the House doesn’t move forward with impeachment proceedings, “the risk is that we have abandoned our responsibility.”

Rep. Doris Matsui of California (D-Sacramento)

Matsui told The Washington Post in a statement on July 18 that she supported an inquiry.

“With six on-going investigations, Congress is working to complete the work Special Counsel Robert Mueller started. An impeachment inquiry is a critical stage in that process, and we need to determine the truth.”