  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Missing Persons, Missing Persons, Mokelumne River

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say the body of a missing man was found in the Mokelumne River over the weekend.

Luis Angel Navarro Soto has been missing since August.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Soto’s body was discovered on Saturday evening by a family friend in the Mokelumne River, near the 7400 block of E. Highway 12.

Officers found Soto’s car after a crash near Woodbridge and Dustin roads in late August, but no other sign of him was found.

The 30-year-old’s exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply