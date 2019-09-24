Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say the body of a missing man was found in the Mokelumne River over the weekend.
Luis Angel Navarro Soto has been missing since August.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Soto’s body was discovered on Saturday evening by a family friend in the Mokelumne River, near the 7400 block of E. Highway 12.
Officers found Soto’s car after a crash near Woodbridge and Dustin roads in late August, but no other sign of him was found.
The 30-year-old’s exact cause of death is still under investigation.