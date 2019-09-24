PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – Some of the 24,000 PG&E customers who had their power shut-off Monday night will have it restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
But with more wildfire weather concerns looming, other communities may have their power turned off.
Tuesday morning, crews started inspecting nearly 1,400 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties where power was shut off.
PG & E crews on the ground in #NevadaCounty inspecting power lines. The goal is to get the power back on as soon as possible but these two man crews literally have to inspect every power line for fire risks. People here in the Penn Valley area are toughing it out @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/6z74HijmH6
— Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) September 24, 2019
PG&E warns it is still monitoring weather conditions and may cut power Tuesday night to nine counties: Nevada, Yuba, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Butte, Lake, Napa and Sonoma.
A final decision on whether power will be shut off is expected Tuesday evening, PG&E says.
The PG&E power shutoffs could affect traffic lights too. Caltrans says most signals have battery backups that last 3-4 hours. Drivers should treat all non-working lights as a four-way stop.