Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento city council is meeting on Tuesday to consider a proposal to make parts of Stockton Boulevard and Broadway more pedestrian-friendly.
Councilmembers will be looking at outlawing auto service shops and car wash businesses, as well as holding onto the sites for future housing, along parts of the major thoroughfares.
The Stockton Boulevard Partnership is opposing the ban, wanting to promote the area as business-friendly.
If the proposal passes, it would go into effect late next month.