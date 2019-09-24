  • CBS13On Air

Acampo News

ACAMPO (CBS13) — Police were called to an Acampo orchard Tuesday morning after reports of a suspicious vehicle near Mann Road and Acampo Road.

(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department)

At the intersection, deputies found Henry Reyes and said he was in possession of drugs, guns, ammunition, and a Halloween “Scream” mask. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the guns was stolen.

Reyes was booked for possession of stolen property, as well as drug and firearm charges.

Another person at the scene was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia and was later released.

