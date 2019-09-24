WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Police say two Stockton women are under arrest after they allegedly worked in tandem to steal an elderly woman’s wallet at a grocery store.
The incident happened at the Safeway in Walnut Creek on Sept. 9 – and it was all caught on video.
One suspect can be seen in the video reaching into the woman’s purse while the other suspect acted as a lookout. The suspects then walk out of the store together.
Walnut Creek police say credit cards from the woman’s wallet were quickly used at a nearby store.
After posting the surveillance video, police say they were able to identify and arrest the two suspects.
The suspects – identified as Markkisha Anthnisha Mangum and Martavia Latrice Blount, both 22 years old – are both Stockton residents and were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Mangum and Blount are now facing several charges, including financial elder abuse, credit card fraud and possession of stolen property.