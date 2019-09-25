SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Who is to blame when an article of clothing comes back damaged from the dry cleaner? The Better Business Bureau says the responsibility could be on the manufacturer, the dry cleaner, or you.
THE MANUFACTURER:
The manufacturer is responsible if the care tag isn’t permanently attached to the article of clothing, or if the dry cleaner follows the instructions and the clothing item is damaged. The Better Business Bureau advises customers to take the damaged item back to the store where you purchased it and ask for an exchange or refund.
THE DRY CLEANER:
The dry cleaner is at fault if they don’t follow care instructions, or don’t “exercise reasonable care.”
YOU:
You are responsible if you didn’t follow care instructions, including washing a garment that you should have dry cleaned.
WHAT IF YOU CAN’T DETERMINE WHO IS TO BLAME?
The item can go to The Textile Analysis Laboratory at The International Fabricare Institute. There it will be tested and the tester will determine who is at fault. Consumers can’t send an item directly to the laboratory, instead, it must be sent by a dry cleaner, retailer, Better Business Bureau, consumer protection agency, or textile affiliate.
The BBB says it’s always a good idea to keep a sales slip when you buy an item, read all labels and care instructions, and ask a retailer if there are special care instructions. When you drop the item off at the dry cleaner, you’re advised to make sure the care label is attached, and ask about special care required for decorative trim, etc. Before you leave the dry cleaner it’s suggested you inspect all articles of clothing.