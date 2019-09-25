Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – An early morning crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield left one person dead, California Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. just west of Air Base Parkway on the eastbound side of the freeway.
Witnesses say a Honda Civic was speeding just before it rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The car became entangled for a bit before it broke off, crossed all lanes, then crashed into the center divider.
Officers say a passenger in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken the hospital.
CHP says exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated, but they believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors.
The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured in the crash.