SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kaiser Permanente workers have reached a tentative contract agreement that could avert a planned October strike.
The Workers in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions announced the four-year contract agreement on Wednesday.
Among the agreements in the new contract is a 3 percent raise in each of the four years for California workers, the union says.
A nationwide Kaiser Permanente worker strike was scheduled to start on Oct. 14 after contract talks broke down in the summer. Some 80,000 employees could have walked off the job.
Workers will still have to ratify the new contract in the coming weeks.