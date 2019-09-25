  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say a two-alarm fire in the North Sacramento area left three homes damaged early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is along the 1000 block of Andy Circle.

Sacramento Fire says a total of three homes were damaged in the incident. The extent of the damage is not known at this point.

A firefighter also had to be transported after suffering a minor burn injury.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

