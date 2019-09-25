Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say a two-alarm fire in the North Sacramento area left three homes damaged early Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is along the 1000 block of Andy Circle.
Video from the 1000 Block of Andy Circle . A total of 3 homes suffered damage. No civilian injuries. 1 firefighter being transported for minor burns. Investigator is on scene. pic.twitter.com/7LZS1YaYZM
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 25, 2019
Sacramento Fire says a total of three homes were damaged in the incident. The extent of the damage is not known at this point.
A firefighter also had to be transported after suffering a minor burn injury.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.