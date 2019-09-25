



OAK PARK (CBS13) — City of Sacramento crews are temporarily shutting down a stretch of 2nd Ave between 34th Street and Broadway. This move is a part of the city’s Vision Zero plan.

The reason is store owners and residents are saying a slew of accidents have been occurring there.

“They just look away for one second and it’s a wreck,” Julie Powell said.

“For that small corridor, I see accidents weekly,” Josie Lee said. “There’s been many times where I’ve had to turn down the music and I go out there and I call 911. It’s every accident you can imagine. A couple of months ago someone was riding their bicycle across and someone hit them.”

According to the city, there were 21 crashes from 2011 to 2017. And, that is not including the ones people aren’t reporting.

“We know that there’s collisions in addition to those that aren’t even being reported,” Leslie Mancebo, the project manager, said.

READ: $1.5M Study Aims To Help Combat Sex Trafficking In Sacramento

People in this part of Oak Park have had enough. So, the city’s shutting the section down until Monday to look at traffic flow. It also plans on being at the 2nd Avenue location to meet with people about what should be done with the location. The dates and time can be found at 2ndAveDemo.org.

There are many options that could be explored when it comes to what’s next for the roadway.

“If we do close this long term, we want to see what the community would like to have in this space when it’s not a roadway anymore,” Mancebo said.

READ: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sell Stolen Magic Card Collection At Roseville Comic Store

Some would like to see the area turned into a public space that the community can use.

“This area, a lot of cars drive by really fast,” Lee said. “And it’d be nice to have an area where people can kind of sit down.”

The city is also options considering nixing the intersection altogether and wants to hear what people would like to see in its place.

“Maybe, just no left turn here or you can’t cut through there,” Powell said. “Maybe just close off that triangle area.”