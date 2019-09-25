  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bullying


MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy whose head struck a concrete pillar after he was punched by another boy at a Moreno Valley middle school has died of his injuries.

(credit: Diego’s family)

The boy identified only as Diego was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Sept. 16 attack, according to a Facebook post from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station.

READ MORE ON CBSLA.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply