MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy whose head struck a concrete pillar after he was punched by another boy at a Moreno Valley middle school has died of his injuries.
The boy identified only as Diego was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Sept. 16 attack, according to a Facebook post from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station.