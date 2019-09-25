



MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a bizarre theft in Modesto after surveillance video showed a bystander stealing a wallet from a man’s car after he was involved in a car crash.

Christopher Mercurio calls it a crime of opportunity.

“She was very quick to act and I think that’s the most disturbing part of what she did,” Mercurio said.

On Tuesday, he was pulling into a gas station to fuel up before his commute to San Jose State when he was involved in a car crash.

“I didn’t realize there was an oncoming car and we collided head-on,” Mercurio said.

As he got out to check on the passengers of the other car, the gas station’s security cameras were rolling, zeroing in on a woman Mercurio said approached him with concern.

But what she did next, surprised everyone. As Mercurio went back to his car to get his glasses that fell off during the crash, the woman reached inside to grab something.

“I was trying to exchange info and was looking over for my wallet and it was nowhere to be found,” he said.

It wasn’t until hours later that Mercurio discovered something was wrong.

“We waited until the car was towed home, and at one point I said, “Check your online account and see if anybody has made any charges,'” his mother, Kristi Mercurio said. “And sure enough, he noticed a couple of charges.

“They spent $12.50 at a donut shop, they took $110 out at several locations and tried spending about $250 at a Walmart. And in total, they spent almost $500,” Christopher Mercurio said.

The two are now trying to track down the suspect and are urging others to be aware of car crash criminals.

“Be aware. It’s obviously not the first thing you’re going to think about during an accident, but don’t turn your back on anybody,” Kristi Mercurio said.

Modesto police are aware of the incident and are asking anyone who may recognize the woman in the video to give them a call.