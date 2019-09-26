



Farms produce five billion tons of agricultural waste and one local company wants to turn that waste into animal feed, amongst other things.

BioMilitus competed in the 19th Annual UC Davis Big Bang! Business Competition in May and won the People’s Choice Award, along with five other awards, and took home 22-thousand dollars in prize money, plus innovation lab services.

In its two-minute pitch, the four UC Davis graduate students and a researcher propose feeding agricultural waste, including almond hulls, to insects.

SO HOW DOES IT WORK?

BioMilitus collects agriculture waste and feeds it to the Black Soldier Fly larvae, which can eat twice their weight every day. The larvae quickly bio-convert the products into bio-mass.

The company estimates that every three tons of ag waste that is converted, one ton of larvae and two tons of feed is produced. BioMilitus then sterilizes the larvae, processed, and packaged for sale.

