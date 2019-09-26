WATCH:Intel chief testifies about whistleblower complaint at center of impeachment push
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Celine Dion is adding a stop in Sacramento for her world tour.

The Canadian singer announced several new North American and international dates for her Courage World Tour on Thursday.

Sacramento is now set to host Dion on April 7 at the Golden 1 Center.

Dion started the tour last week with a Sept. 18 show in Quebec City. It will be the first time she tours the US in more than 10 years. She will also release a new album, “Courage,” on Nov. 15.

Tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Head to https://Golden1Center.com for more details.

