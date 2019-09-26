Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A large tree branch that broke off and fell Thursday morning in a Fair Oaks neighborhood injured one person and damaged several cars.
The incident happened a little after 8 a.m. along the 5600 block of Memory Lane.
Sacramento Metro Fire officials say a person was out walking in the area when the tree branch fell.
That person was hurt and several vehicles in the area were also hit.
Medics transported that person to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this point.