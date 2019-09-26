FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A driver and his passenger were arrested Thursday in Fairfield after being pulled over for a vehicle code violation.
Fairfield police said they pulled over the vehicle in the area of Utah Street and Hayes Street for a violation of the vehicle code that in part states, “A person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied upon the windshield or side or rear windows.”
READ: Porch Pirate Publicly Shamed With Signs On Victim’s Front Lawn
The driver, 19-year-old Dajhon Colbertvance of Sacramento, was driving without a driver’s license and is on active probation with search and seizure, police said.
During the search of the vehicle, the officer found an illegally possessed loaded handgun. According to police, the gun was a “ghost gun” because it did not have any serial numbers on the firearm.
Colbertvance and his passenger, Keysharie Fletcher, 25, were both arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges.