SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NBA G League will experiment with a new free-throw rule for the 2019-20 season, league officials announced on Thursday.
Under the new rule, one free throw will be worth one, two or three points depending on where and when a player is fouled on the shot.
- A foul on a made shot will result in a usual free-throw shot worth one point.
- A foul on a missed shot in two-point range will result in one free throw worth two points.
- A foul on a missed three-point shot will result in one free throw worth three points.
League officials said the rule will not apply in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or for the entirety of any overtime period.
According to ESPN, the league continues seeking further ways to improve game flow and estimates the change will shave between six and eight minutes off each G League game.
The upcoming NBA G League season tips off on November 8.