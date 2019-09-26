



— It’s almost spooky season, and what better way to ring in October than by finding out the most popular Halloween candy in your state?

A survey by Bid on Equipment utilized Google search volume to identify the Holiday favorites in each of the 50 states.

The results showed that Californians love to break them off a piece of those Kit Kat bars, as the chocolate crunchy treats beat out every other candy as the state’s favorite.

Major cities across the state saw a little more diversity. According to the survey, San Francisco loves Milky Way, Los Angeles favors Jolly Ranchers and San Jose’s heart sits with Hershey’s.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups led the pack as the favorite in 12 states, dominating the west, midwest and northeast. Although M&M’s ranked best in the biggest city in the country, New York City. AirHeads, Nerds, SweeTarts and Gummy Worms were named as the least popular candies in the country, with 1 state won apiece.

The study also surveyed 2,004 people in residential neighborhoods across the country.

The timeframe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was voted as the ideal trick-or-treating range for participants.

The average amount parents said they spent on Halloween candy came out to $35.01.

When asked of Halloween should be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month, 52% of participants voted yes.

The search data for the survey was gathered from the period of September 2018 to October 2018. The 2,004 participants were surveyed on September 10, 2019.