MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say they have arrested the man wanted in connection the killing of a 37-year-old woman in Marysville.
The shooting happened back on Sunday along the 1000 block of F Street.
Officers said they got a report of a disturbance just before 4 p.m. that day. Officers soon found a woman, Karina Paez Smith, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.
Marysville police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Live Oak resident Jesse Jaramillo.
Early Thursday morning, Jaramillo was arrested after being spotted by security officers in front of the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.
Jaramillo has since been booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the deadly shooting.