ACAMPO (CBS13) — A woman was killed in a parachuting accident on Highway 99 Thursday afternoon.
According to Stockton CHP, the 28-year-old woman was parachuting within a group when she collided with the back of a big rig trailer and landed on the side of the highway.
The group had parachuted out of the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center. The center, which has a troubled history, did not issue a comment Thursday.
As many as 20 people have died on jumps with the center since it opened in the early 1980s. At least six of them died in the last four years. Also, in 2018, the FBI raided the facility.
In 2016, federal regulators investigated a deadly tandem jump involving an instructor who wasn’t properly licensed. Following that incident, several instructors were suspended and 140 were required to get additional training.
In two separate cases, the FAA has proposed fines just under $1 million. In 2010, they alleged the facility conducted more than 2,000 flights in planes with unsafe parts.
It’s not immediately clear what came of the FBI raid or the FAA proposed fines. They were not referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.