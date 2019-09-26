



LODI (CBS13) — It’s a sign of the times in Lodi. Too many wine grapes are forcing growers to take some unusual measures.

Lodi grower Jim Ehlers put up a “sale sign” advertising tons of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes for sale to drivers passing the vineyard land he leases on Woodbridge Road.

“I just wanted to do something old-fashioned that stood out, ‘make yourself different,'” Ehlers said.

Ehlers sale sign is like the wine that comes from his grapes — big and bold.

“I just thought it’d be kind of a joke, and yet it might be effective, and I think it’s kind of neat, you know?” Ehlers said.

Ehlers’ contract with a big winemaker wasn’t renewed. He is one of many of Lodi wine grape growers struggling to sell their crop this year.

VIDEO: Historic Lodi Baseball Field Damaged In Fire

“Well there are just too many wine grapes on the market right now,” Ehlers said.

All across the Lodi wine region and California, grape growers are dealing with a grape glut. Some grape growers in Lodi have elected to pull the vines out of the ground and roll them up to be destroyed.

Stuart Spencer is executive director of the Lodi Wine Grape Commission.

He says so many vineyards have been planted in Lodi and across the state, California wine grape growth has outpaced wine drinkers, for now.

“We need to be drinking more Californian wine,” Spencer said. “There is a lot of wine being sold in cans now, and there is a hope that will create a new consumer and bring more wine opportunities to enjoy wine.”

ALSO: Lodi-Area Winery Backpedals On Same-Sex Marriage Ban

Too many Lodi wine grapes forcing growers to get creative. Jim Ehlers is doing it with a sign of the times.

“Sixty-three years and I’ve never seen a sign put in a vineyard reading ‘wine grapes for sale,'” Ehlers said. “It’s kind of a hokie thing to do, but it’s working.”

Ehlers says people are stoping to buy his grapes, and some are sending them to the east coast

He says he’s selling at half price and he won’t make any money this year, but he’s thankful he won’t lose any.