STOCKTON (CBS13) – An elderly man has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Stockton Thursday morning.

The incident happened a little before 6:30 a.m. near March Lane and Fred Russo Drive.

Stockton police say the man was hit by a vehicle that then took off from the scene. That man was taken to the hospital, but police haven’t gotten any word on his condition.

March Lane between Holman Road and Montauban Avenue is closed due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

