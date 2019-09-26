SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people died this morning after a major car crash in the Sloughhouse area of Sacramento County, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
The collision involved a semi-truck and a sedan and happened on Jackson Highway near Dillard Road, according to officials.
California Highway Patrol East Sacramento said at approximately 11 a.m., a Honda CR-V traveling westbound crossed over into the eastbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a flatbed truck.
CHP said both occupants in the Honda died. The diver of the truck is said to be ok.
Caltrans said eastbound lanes are open but road closures in the westbound lanes in the area are expected for approximately two hours.
HWY 16 near Sloughouse is CLOSED to WB traffic due to a semi vs car collision. ETO is 2 hours for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/jjWp1OQ0QU
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 26, 2019
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
More details to follow.