



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark will return to full, active duty.

This announcement from the Sacramento Police Department comes on the same day the U.S. Attorney and FBI concluded their investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Federal officials “determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of the federal statute.”

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by officers in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018.

On March 2 of this year, nearly a year after Clark was killed, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Maire Schubert announced she will not charge the officers who killed Clark.

On Thursday, Sacramento Police released a lengthy press release about the conclusion of their policy review of the officer-involved shooting.

Cheif Daniel Hahn wrote, “This incident has been thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels. Every one of these independent examinations has reached the same finding – the use of deadly force, in this case, was lawful. Our internal investigation concluded that there were no violations of department policy or training. Although no policy violations occurred in this incident or in the events leading up to it, we are committed to implementing strategies that may prevent similar tragedies in the future. The officers involved in this case will return to full, active duty.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg released a statement in response to the conclusion of the investigations.

“This incident has been investigated at every level and each agency came to the same conclusion. Those conclusions, however, will never change the fact that this was a tragedy and the Clark family lost a loved one. As a city and as a police department, we have made many important changes. We changed our foot pursuit policy, our body-worn camera policy, and will continue to make the changes necessary to make our city safer for our community and our officers,” Steinberg said.