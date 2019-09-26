SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The hunt is on for whoever started multiple suspicious grass fires along I-80.
The fires near highway exits were close to each other. Flames and smoke could be seen near Northgate, Norwood, North Avenue & Rio Linda, and even El Camino & Taft.
Sacramento Fire officials say they all seem to be deliberately set.
“We do have an eyewitness report saying they saw a person close to where the first fire started,” says Capt. Keith Wade.
The smoke from the fires so strong it affected the traffic on the interstate. For several hours drivers experienced back-ups, and accIdents, causing layers of frustration.
Investigators say they’re now relying on all of us to speak up if we see any suspicious flames near any roadways. Fire investigators believe all the fires are connected, except the suspicious fire on El Camino.