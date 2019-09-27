Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-story residential fire in downtown Sacramento has left one person injured, Sacramento Fire Department said.
The flames occurred on the 300 block of V Street at just before noon and have since been knocked down.
Structure Fire: 300 Block of V Street. Crews on scene performing fire attack. Dispatch time 11:24. Updates to follow. @Steve4Sac @TheCityofSac @ChiefLoesch @SacAreaFF522 @WestSacFire @kcranews @CBSSacramento @PSNews_Sac @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/mDySp4drp1
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 27, 2019
Sacramento Fire said they are investigating a call regarding a hazardous material.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.