Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-story residential fire in downtown Sacramento has left one person injured, Sacramento Fire Department said.

The flames occurred on the 300 block of V Street at just before noon and have since been knocked down.

Sacramento Fire said they are investigating a call regarding a hazardous material.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned for more updates.

