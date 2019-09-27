  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Fair Mall, Job Fair

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fall has just arrived, but retailers are already thinking about Christmas – and are now hiring extra help for the holidays.

For the next two days, the mall will be hosting a job fair with the goal of hiring over 200 people for holiday positions.

These are full and part-time positions at stores like Zales, Sprint, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Armani Exchange and Shoe Palace.

The mall has collaborated with local nonprofit organizations to promote the job fair.

The job fair will be held Friday and Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the Arden Fair center court. Prospective employees should come dressed for an interview and prepared with a resume.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply