SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fall has just arrived, but retailers are already thinking about Christmas – and are now hiring extra help for the holidays.
For the next two days, the mall will be hosting a job fair with the goal of hiring over 200 people for holiday positions.
These are full and part-time positions at stores like Zales, Sprint, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Armani Exchange and Shoe Palace.
The mall has collaborated with local nonprofit organizations to promote the job fair.
The job fair will be held Friday and Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the Arden Fair center court. Prospective employees should come dressed for an interview and prepared with a resume.